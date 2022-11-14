ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Drumgoole lead Albany to…

Drumgoole lead Albany to 87-75 victory over Union

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 10:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gerald Drumgoole Jr.’s 26 points helped Albany defeat NAICU-member Union 87-75 on Monday night.

Drumgoole also added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Great Danes (2-2). Jonathan Beagle added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and they also had 13 rebounds. Aaron Reddish recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Dutchmen were led by Mike Manley, who posted 28 points and four assists. Brian Noone added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Union. In addition, Edward Baptiste had 14 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Albany visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up