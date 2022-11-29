Drexel takes on Lafayette, seeks to break 3-game slide

Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at Drexel Dragons (3-4) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel aims to end its three-game…

Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at Drexel Dragons (3-4)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel aims to end its three-game slide when the Dragons play Lafayette.

The Dragons have gone 2-1 in home games. Drexel is the leader in the CAA in team defense, giving up 61.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Leopards are 0-5 in road games. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is shooting 54.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Drexel.

Leo O’Boyle is averaging 14.3 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.7 points for Lafayette.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.