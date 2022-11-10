ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Drexel hosts Old Dominion following Long’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Old Dominion Monarchs at Drexel Dragons

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the Drexel Dragons after Mekhi Long scored 25 points in Old Dominion’s 84-65 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Drexel finished 15-14 overall last season while going 8-4 at home. The Dragons averaged 72.8 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Old Dominion went 3-11 on the road and 13-19 overall a season ago. The Monarchs averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second chance points and 5.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

