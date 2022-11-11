ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Drexel holds off Old Dominion late in 71-59 win

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 10:20 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds and Drexel beat Old Dominion 71-59 on Friday night in the Dragons’ season opener.

Coletrane Washington scored 15 points shooting 4 for 7 from 3-point range for Drexel.

Ben Stanley scored 18 points with six rebounds for ODU.

Luke House made a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining before halftime to give Drexel a 29-28 lead and they led the rest of the game. Washington’s 3 made it 63-49 with 5:23 left before Old Dominion closed within 65-59 on a 10-2 run with 56 seconds left but the Monarchs couldn’t score again.

