Drexel Dragons take on the Lafayette Leopards on 3-game losing streak

Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at Drexel Dragons (3-4) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -8.5; over/under is 120.5…

Lafayette Leopards (1-6) at Drexel Dragons (3-4)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -8.5; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel aims to end its three-game skid when the Dragons take on Lafayette.

The Dragons have gone 2-1 in home games. Drexel ranks seventh in the CAA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Magee averaging 4.0.

The Leopards have gone 0-5 away from home. Lafayette is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is shooting 54.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.3 points for Drexel.

Leo O’Boyle is averaging 14.3 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.7 points for Lafayette.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.