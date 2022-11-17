Drame leads La Salle against Wake Forest after 22-point outing

La Salle Explorers (2-1) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

La Salle Explorers (2-1) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Fousseyni Drame scored 22 points in La Salle’s 72-60 win over the Queens Royals.

Wake Forest finished 25-10 overall a season ago while going 18-2 at home. The Demon Deacons averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

La Salle finished 11-19 overall with a 2-10 record on the road a season ago. The Explorers shot 41.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

