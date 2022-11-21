HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Drake visits Tarleton State following DeVries’ 29-point showing

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Drake Bulldogs (4-0) vs. Tarleton State Texans (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the Tarleton State Texans after Tucker DeVries scored 29 points in Drake’s 61-56 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

Tarleton State went 10-5 at home last season while going 14-17 overall. The Texans averaged 64.6 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 16.7 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Drake finished 25-11 overall with an 8-2 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 11.9 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

