Drake hosts Louisiana after DeVries’ 22-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-0) at Drake Bulldogs (5-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Tucker DeVries scored 22 points in Drake’s 71-64 win over the Tarleton State Texans.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 on their home court. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Darnell Brodie leads the Bulldogs with 6.8 boards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-0 on the road. Louisiana is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is shooting 58.6% and averaging 21.8 points for the Bulldogs. Sardaar Calhoun is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Drake.

Jordan Brown is averaging 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Terence Lewis II is averaging 14.0 points for Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

