Drake Bulldogs host the IUPUI Jaguars for out-of-conference matchup

IUPUI Jaguars at Drake Bulldogs

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI heads to Drake for a non-conference matchup.

Drake went 25-11 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

IUPUI finished 3-26 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

