Drake Bulldogs host the IUPUI Jaguars for out-of-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

IUPUI Jaguars at Drake Bulldogs

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI heads to Drake for a non-conference matchup.

Drake went 25-11 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 73.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

IUPUI finished 3-26 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

