Domask scores 18, Southern Illinois downs Tennessee St 57-44

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 18 points in Southern Illinois’ 57-44 win against Tennessee State on Thursday. Domask…

Listen now to WTOP News

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 18 points in Southern Illinois’ 57-44 win against Tennessee State on Thursday.

Domask had 10 rebounds for the Salukis (3-1).

Jr. Clay led the Tigers (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and three steals. Dedric Boyd added 10 points for Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.