RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Basketball » Domask scores 18, Southern…

Domask scores 18, Southern Illinois downs Tennessee St 57-44

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 12:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 18 points in Southern Illinois’ 57-44 win against Tennessee State on Thursday.

Domask had 10 rebounds for the Salukis (3-1).

Jr. Clay led the Tigers (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and three steals. Dedric Boyd added 10 points for Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up