Domask leads Southern Illinois against Evansville after 32-point outing

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) at Evansville Purple Aces (2-6)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits the Evansville Purple Aces after Marcus Domask scored 32 points in Southern Illinois’ 64-61 overtime victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Purple Aces are 0-1 on their home court. Evansville is fourth in the MVC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sekou Kalle averaging 2.3.

The Salukis are 1-1 in road games. Southern Illinois ranks eighth in the MVC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Domask averaging 7.2.

The Purple Aces and Salukis meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaise Beauchamp averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 41.8% and averaging 17.3 points for Evansville.

Domask is averaging 19 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 11.2 points for Southern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

