Dockery scores 18, Howard knocks off Gallaudet 108-56

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:42 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Dockery scored 18 points as Howard beat Gallaudet 108-56 on Sunday.

Dockery was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Bison (2-2). Elijah Hawkins scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 (3 for 3 from distance). Reece Brown recorded 14 points and was 5 of 5 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line.

Corey Smith led the way for the Bison with 16 points and three steals. Malosi Viena added eight points for Gallaudet. In addition, Rory Lewis had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

