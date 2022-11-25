Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Dishman's 19 lead Middle…

Dishman’s 19 lead Middle Tennessee over Hofstra 64-54

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — DeAndre Dishman’s 19 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Hofstra 64-54 on Friday night at the Northern Classic.

Dishman finished 9 of 17 from the floor for the Blue Raiders (3-2). Elias King added 14 points while going 4 for 6 from distance, and he had 10 rebounds.

The Pride (4-2) were led by Amar’e Marshall, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Aaron Estrada added 15 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up