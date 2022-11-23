Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Dingle leads Pennsylvania over Lafayette 74-68 in overtime

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 12:37 AM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Dingle scored 22 points and Pennsylvania defeated Lafayette 74-68 in overtime on Tuesday.

Dingle made just 6 of 18 shots from the floor but he was 8-for-8 at the foul line for the Quakers (2-4). Max Martz added 18 points and eight rebounds. Michael Moshkovitz scored 10.

The Leopards (1-5) were led by Leo O’Boyle’s 16 points. Jon Brantley added 13 points for Lafayette. CJ Fulton had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

