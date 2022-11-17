RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Dingle leads Pennsylvania against West Virginia after 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0)

Morgantown, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the West Virginia Mountaineers after Jordan Dingle scored 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 64-59 win against the Drexel Dragons.

West Virginia went 16-17 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mountaineers shot 41.3% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

Pennsylvania finished 5-10 on the road and 12-16 overall a season ago. The Quakers averaged 12.6 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

