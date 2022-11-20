DeVries leads Drake against Wyoming after 22-point game

Drake Bulldogs (3-0) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -3;…

Drake Bulldogs (3-0) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Wyoming Cowboys after Tucker DeVries scored 22 points in Drake’s 80-72 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

Wyoming went 25-9 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.5 last season.

Drake went 25-11 overall last season while going 8-2 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 11.9 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.