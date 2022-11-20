HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
DeVries leads Drake against Wyoming after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Drake Bulldogs (3-0) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Wyoming Cowboys after Tucker DeVries scored 22 points in Drake’s 80-72 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

Wyoming went 25-9 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys averaged 72.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.5 last season.

Drake went 25-11 overall last season while going 8-2 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 11.9 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

