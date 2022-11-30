DeVries leads Drake against Indiana State after 21-point performance

Drake Bulldogs (6-0) at Indiana State Sycamores (6-1) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State…

Drake Bulldogs (6-0) at Indiana State Sycamores (6-1)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -2.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Tucker DeVries scored 21 points in Drake’s 76-64 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Sycamores are 4-0 in home games. Indiana State scores 84.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. Drake ranks third in the MVC shooting 35.8% from deep. Okay Djamgouz leads the Bulldogs shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Sycamores. Xavier Bledson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Indiana State.

DeVries is shooting 58.0% and averaging 21.7 points for the Bulldogs. Sardaar Calhoun is averaging 9.5 points for Drake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

