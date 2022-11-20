Detroit Mercy plays Bryant after Davis’ 22-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (3-1) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits…

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (3-1)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Bryant Bulldogs after Antoine Davis scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-55 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Bryant went 14-1 at home a season ago while going 22-10 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 14-16 overall with a 5-15 record on the road last season. The Titans averaged 5.9 steals, 1.9 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

