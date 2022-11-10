DePaul plays Western Illinois after Johnson’s 24-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0)
Chicago; Friday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Javan Johnson scored 24 points in DePaul’s 72-66 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.
DePaul finished 15-16 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Demons averaged 11.4 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.
Western Illinois finished 16-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Leathernecks averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free throw line and 26.1 from deep.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
