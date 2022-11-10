ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
DePaul plays Western Illinois after Johnson’s 24-point showing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (1-0)

Chicago; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Javan Johnson scored 24 points in DePaul’s 72-66 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

DePaul finished 15-16 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Demons averaged 11.4 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Western Illinois finished 16-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Leathernecks averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 13.7 from the free throw line and 26.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

