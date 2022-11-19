HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » DePaul Blue Demons to…

DePaul Blue Demons to host Oklahoma State Cowboys Sunday

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue Demons face the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

DePaul finished 15-16 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 73.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.

Oklahoma State went 15-15 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Cowboys shot 43.4% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up