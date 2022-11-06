ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
DePaul Blue Demons begin season at home against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -13; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue Demons host the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in the season opener.

DePaul went 15-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Demons averaged 5.8 steals, 4.7 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 14-16 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Greyhounds averaged 7.9 steals, 2.7 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

