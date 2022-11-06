DePaul Blue Demons begin season at home against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at DePaul Blue Demons Chicago; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -13; over/under is 139…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -13; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue Demons host the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in the season opener.

DePaul went 15-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Demons averaged 5.8 steals, 4.7 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 14-16 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Greyhounds averaged 7.9 steals, 2.7 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

