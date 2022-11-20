DePaul and Oklahoma State meet for non-conference showdown

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -5.5;…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) vs. DePaul Blue Demons (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays DePaul for a non-conference matchup.

DePaul finished 11-7 at home last season while going 15-16 overall. The Blue Demons averaged 11.4 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Oklahoma State finished 8-10 in Big 12 games and 3-8 on the road a season ago. The Cowboys averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.