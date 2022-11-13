ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets.

Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

Sacramento State went 4-9 on the road and 11-18 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 11.0 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

