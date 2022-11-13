Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday

Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the…

Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets.

Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

Sacramento State went 4-9 on the road and 11-18 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 11.0 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.