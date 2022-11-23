Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Denver Pioneers face the IUPUI Jaguars

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

IUPUI Jaguars (1-3) vs. Denver Pioneers (3-1)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -11; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers will square off against the IUPUI Jaguars at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Denver went 11-21 overall with a 4-10 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

IUPUI went 3-26 overall with a 2-10 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Jaguars averaged 52.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

