Denver Pioneers face the IUPUI Jaguars

IUPUI Jaguars (1-3) vs. Denver Pioneers (3-1) New Orleans; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -11; over/under is…

IUPUI Jaguars (1-3) vs. Denver Pioneers (3-1)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -11; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers will square off against the IUPUI Jaguars at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Denver went 11-21 overall with a 4-10 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

IUPUI went 3-26 overall with a 2-10 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Jaguars averaged 52.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.