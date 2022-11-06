Denver hosts Idaho to open season

Idaho Vandals at Denver Pioneers
Denver; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -11; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Idaho Vandals in the season opener.
Denver finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 6-7 at home. The Pioneers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.
Idaho went 1-12 on the road and 9-22 overall a season ago. The Vandals averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point distance last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
