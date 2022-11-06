Denver hosts Idaho to open season

Idaho Vandals at Denver Pioneers Denver; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -11; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

Idaho Vandals at Denver Pioneers

Denver; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -11; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Idaho Vandals in the season opener.

Denver finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 6-7 at home. The Pioneers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.5 made field goals last season.

Idaho went 1-12 on the road and 9-22 overall a season ago. The Vandals averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

