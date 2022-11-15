ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Dennis leads Toledo against Oakland after 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) at Toledo Rockets (2-0)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Rayj Dennis scored 23 points in Toledo’s 93-85 victory against the UAB Blazers.

Toledo finished 26-8 overall with a – record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets shot 47.9% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Oakland finished 20-12 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Golden Grizzlies shot 43.9% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

