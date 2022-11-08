ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Dennis has 23 in Toledo’s 85-70 win against Valparaiso

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 1:16 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis scored 23 points to help Toledo defeat Valparaiso 85-70 on Monday night in a season opener.

Setric Millner Jr. scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds, and Ra’Heim Moss finished with 15 points.

The Beacons were led in scoring by Quinton Green, who finished with 20 points. Valparaiso also got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Ben Krikke.

NEXT UP

Toledo’s next game is Friday against UAB. Valparaiso hosts Western Michigan on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

