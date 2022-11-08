ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Deloney scores 32, Vermont topples Brown 80-65 in opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 1:11 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney’s 32 points led Vermont over Brown 80-65 in a season opener on Monday night.

Deloney added five assists for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. TJ Hurley scored 11 points.

The Bears were led in scoring by Kino Lilly Jr., who finished with 18 points. Paxson Wojcik added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Brown. Dan Friday also scored 13 points.

On Thursday, Vermont visits Saint Mary’s of California and Brown hosts Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

