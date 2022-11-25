Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
Deloney scores 20, Vermont defeats Ball State 78-73

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:57 PM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Aaron Deloney’s 20 points helped Vermont defeat Ball State 78-73 on Friday.

Deloney also had seven rebounds for the Catamounts (2-5). Kameron Gibson scored 19 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Dylan Penn recorded 14 points and went 6 of 14 from the field. The Catamounts ended a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The Cardinals (3-2) were led in scoring by Jaylin Sellers, who finished with 21 points. Jalen Windham added 12 points and two steals for Ball State. Payton Sparks also had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

