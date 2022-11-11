Dejulius scores 18; Cincinnati beats Cleveland St. 69-58

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius’ 18 points helped Cincinnati defeat Cleveland State 69-58 on Thursday night. Dejulius also added six…

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius’ 18 points helped Cincinnati defeat Cleveland State 69-58 on Thursday night.

Dejulius also added six assists for the Bearcats (2-0). Landers Nolley II added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Viktor Lakhin recorded 14 points and was 6-of-7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Tristan Enaruna finished with 15 points and three steals for the Vikings (0-2). Deante Johnson added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Cleveland State. Drew Lowder also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Cincinnati next plays Sunday against Eastern Kentucky at home, and Cleveland State will visit Ohio on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

