Dejulius’ 22 lead Cincinnati past NJIT 86-60

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 10:07 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius had 22 points in Cincinnati’s 86-60 win against NJIT on Wednesday night.

Dejulius was 9 of 15 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) for the Bearcats (5-3). Landers Nolley II shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Mika Adams-Woods recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Adam Hess finished with 13 points for the Highlanders (1-6). Kevin Osawe added 13 points and Kjell de Graaf finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

