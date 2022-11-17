De La Rosa leads Columbia against Maine after 21-point showing

Columbia Lions (1-3) at Maine Black Bears (2-1) Bangor, Maine; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces the Maine…

Columbia Lions (1-3) at Maine Black Bears (2-1)

Bangor, Maine; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces the Maine Black Bears after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points in Columbia’s 70-65 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

Maine went 6-23 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Black Bears shot 41.4% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Columbia went 4-22 overall last season while going 1-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

