Dayton Flyers play the NC State Wolf Pack

NC State Wolf Pack (4-1) vs. Dayton Flyers (3-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolf Pack and the Dayton Flyers play at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Flyers have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Dayton averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wolf Pack are 4-1 in non-conference play. NC State ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 53.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Flyers. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Dayton.

Terquavion Smith is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 17.0 points for NC State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

