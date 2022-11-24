Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Dayton Flyers play the NC State Wolf Pack

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

NC State Wolf Pack (4-1) vs. Dayton Flyers (3-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC State Wolf Pack and the Dayton Flyers play at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Flyers have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Dayton averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wolf Pack are 4-1 in non-conference play. NC State ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 53.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Flyers. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Dayton.

Terquavion Smith is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 17.0 points for NC State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

