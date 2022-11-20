HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Davis leads way with 26 points, Memphis takes down VCU 62-47

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 7:42 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis’s 26 points helped Memphis defeat VCU 62-47 on Sunday night.

Davis also added seven assists for the Tigers (2-1). Keonte Kennedy scored nine points for the Tigers and DeAndre Williams added eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

The Rams (3-2) were led by Jamir Watkins, who recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Brandon Johns Jr. added 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for VCU. Jayden Nunn had 10 points and two steals.

Up next for Memphis is a Thursday matchup with Seton Hall. VCU hosts Kennesaw State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

