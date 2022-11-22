Davis and Detroit Mercy host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) Detroit; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the…

Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3)

Detroit; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy’s 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Titans are 2-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks second in the Horizon shooting 40.5% from downtown, led by Jayden Stone shooting 52.6% from 3-point range.

The 49ers are 0-0 on the road. Charlotte is seventh in C-USA shooting 29.3% from downtown. Nik Graves leads the 49ers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 24.4 points and four assists. Stone is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.6 points for Detroit Mercy.

Brice Williams is averaging 10 points for the 49ers. Jackson Threadgill is averaging 9.8 points for Charlotte.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.