Davidson hosts VMI following Loyer’s 38-point showing

VMI Keydets (1-1) at Davidson Wildcats (2-0)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the VMI Keydets after Foster Loyer scored 38 points in Davidson’s 102-97 overtime win against the Wright State Raiders.

Davidson finished 27-7 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point distance last season.

VMI went 6-9 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Keydets averaged 79.0 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.

