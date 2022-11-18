Davidson hosts South Carolina after Jackson’s 20-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (3-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits…

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1) vs. Davidson Wildcats (3-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the Davidson Wildcats after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 85-53 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

Davidson went 13-1 at home a season ago while going 27-7 overall. The Wildcats gave up 66.0 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.

South Carolina went 4-7 on the road and 18-13 overall a season ago. The Gamecocks averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second chance points and 24.8 bench points last season.

