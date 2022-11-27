Dartmouth plays UTSA on 3-game road skid

Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) San Antonio; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -3.5; over/under…

Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-2)

San Antonio; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth travels to UTSA looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Roadrunners are 4-1 in home games. UTSA averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Big Green are 0-2 on the road. Dartmouth ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for UTSA.

Dusan Neskovic is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 11.4 points for Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.