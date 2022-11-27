Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Dartmouth plays UTSA on…

Dartmouth plays UTSA on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-2)

San Antonio; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTSA -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth travels to UTSA looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Roadrunners are 4-1 in home games. UTSA averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Big Green are 0-2 on the road. Dartmouth ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for UTSA.

Dusan Neskovic is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 11.4 points for Dartmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up