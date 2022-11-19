HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
CSU Fullerton slips past Pacific 94-91 in double overtime

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 1:53 AM

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 27 points, Jalen Harris added 21 and sank four free throws in the final 56 seconds to help CSU Fullerton edge Pacific 94-91 in double overtime on Friday night.

Wrightsell had eight rebounds for the Titans (3-1). Vincent Lee recorded 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Jordan Ivy-Curry led the way for the Tigers (2-2) with 19 points. Pacific also got 16 points and two blocks from Cam Denson. Tyler Beard had 15 points and three steals.

CSU Fullerton was outscored by six points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 70-70.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. CSU Fullerton hosts Westcliff while Pacific (CA) hosts Mount St. Mary’s.

