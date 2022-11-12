ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
CSU Fullerton faces Vermont following Harris’ 27-point performance

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 2:22 AM

Vermont Catamounts (1-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1)

Fullerton, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces the Vermont Catamounts after Jalen Harris scored 27 points in CSU Fullerton’s 74-71 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

CSU Fullerton went 21-11 overall last season while going 11-2 at home. The Titans gave up 66.5 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

Vermont went 10-4 on the road and 28-6 overall last season. The Catamounts averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 32.5 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

