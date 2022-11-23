Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
CSU Bakersfield plays UTEP after Kancleris’ 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-1) at UTEP Miners (3-1)

El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -9; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces the UTEP Miners after Modestas Kancleris scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 73-63 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

UTEP finished 20-14 overall last season while going 12-7 at home. The Miners gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

CSU Bakersfield went 9-19 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 64.9 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 28.8% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

