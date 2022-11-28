Crowley and Southern Miss host Montana

Montana Grizzlies (3-4) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-0) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts…

Montana Grizzlies (3-4) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-0)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Austin Crowley scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 103-52 win over the Mobile Rams.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. Southern Miss is eighth in the Sun Belt with 14.1 assists per game led by Mo Arnold averaging 3.0.

The Grizzlies are 0-3 on the road. Montana ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 11.3 assists per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crowley is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 17.6 points and 3.3 steals. Felipe Haase is shooting 54.4% and averaging 15.6 points for Southern Miss.

Bannan is averaging 14.9 points, 10 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 11.1 points for Montana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.