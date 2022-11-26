Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Croswell's 13 lead Providence…

Croswell’s 13 lead Providence over Columbia 78-64

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 6:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 13 points as Providence beat Columbia 78-64 on Saturday night.

Croswell added five rebounds for the Friars (5-2). Jayden Pierre was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to add 13 points. Noah Locke recorded 10 points and was 3 of 10 shooting (3 for 9 from distance).

The Lions (2-6) were led in scoring by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Josh Odunowo added 11 points and eight rebounds for Columbia. Zinou Bedri also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up