Creighton Bluejays start season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -25.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays start the season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Creighton finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Bluejays averaged 67.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

St. Thomas went 10-20 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Tommies averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

