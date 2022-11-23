Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Coulibaly’s 18 help UMass-Lowell take down Brown 73-62

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 9:52 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 18 points as UMass-Lowell beat Brown 73-62 on Wednesday night.

Coulibaly added seven rebounds for the River Hawks (5-1). Everette Hammond scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor and added nine rebounds. Max Brooks shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (1-4) were led by Paxson Wojcik, who posted 17 points and three steals. Nana Owusu-Anane added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Brown. Kino Lilly Jr. also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

