Cornell visits Saint Francis (PA) after Land’s 26-point performance

Cornell Big Red (1-1) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-1)
Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Cornell Big Red after Maxwell Land scored 26 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 77-53 victory over the Hartford Hawks.
Saint Francis (PA) finished 9-21 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Red Flash averaged 68.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.5 last season.
Cornell finished 15-11 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Big Red gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
