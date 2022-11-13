ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Cornell visits Saint Francis (PA) after Land’s 26-point performance

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Cornell Big Red (1-1) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-1)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on the Cornell Big Red after Maxwell Land scored 26 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 77-53 victory over the Hartford Hawks.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 9-21 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Red Flash averaged 68.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.5 last season.

Cornell finished 15-11 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Big Red gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

