College Basketball

Cornell hosts Canisius after Uijtendaal’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at Cornell Big Red (3-1)

Ithaca, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -7.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits the Cornell Big Red after Siem Uijtendaal’s 30-point outing in Canisius’ 98-52 victory against the SUNY-Fredonia Blue Devils.

Cornell went 10-2 at home last season while going 15-11 overall. The Big Red shot 46.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Canisius finished 1-15 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Golden Griffins averaged 68.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

