Cornell faces Monmouth on 4-game win streak

Cornell Big Red (4-1) at Monmouth Hawks (0-5)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -6; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Monmouth.

The Hawks are 0-1 in home games. Monmouth is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Big Red are 1-1 in road games. Cornell ranks fourth in the Ivy League giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is scoring 11.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 8.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 34.9% for Monmouth.

Greg Dolan averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 59.1% from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams is averaging 10.6 points for Cornell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

