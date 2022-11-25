Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
Home » College Basketball » Cornell beats Monmouth 81-63

Cornell beats Monmouth 81-63

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 4:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Chris Manon and Keller Boothby each scored 12 points to help Cornell defeat Monmouth 81-63 on Friday.

Manon also contributed three steals for the Big Red (5-1). Boothby shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Hawks (0-6) were led by Jack Collins, who posted 17 points and four steals. Klemen Vuga added 15 points and three steals for Monmouth. Tahron Allen also had 15 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up