Coppin State visits Towson after Timberlake’s 26-point game

Coppin State Eagles (3-3) at Towson Tigers (4-0)

Towson, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson faces the Coppin State Eagles after Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points in Towson’s 56-53 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Towson finished 12-2 at home last season while going 25-9 overall. The Tigers gave up 64.3 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Coppin State finished 6-8 in MEAC action and 4-16 on the road last season. The Eagles gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

